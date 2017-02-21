Milo Yiannopoulos’s pedophilia scandal has given rise to this weird new parlor game!

Concerned that his defense of adults who have sexual relationships with 13-year-old children might detract from his employer’s core mission of publishing racist agitprop, Milo resigned from Breitbart on Tuesday, just 24 hours after CPAC dumped him as a keynote speaker and Simon & Schuster canceled publication of his book.
His long overdue ejection from polite society has people wondering whether he will eventually repent (or simply disappear for a long time) ahead of a second act in public life.
Here are the best stabs at what that second act might look like.
1. Porn
2. Dancing with the Stars
3. President and CEO of Media Matters for America.
None of these outcomes would be defensible on their own terms, but might be worth it for humankind considering the plausible alternative where he becomes Donald Trump’s third or fourth national security adviser.