The president made a series of odd remarks about European countries becoming increasingly unsafe due to immigration, citing “what’s happening” in Sweden, Germany, and France. He then regaled the crowd in a most un-populist way: Citing a friend of his, “Jim,” who used to take annual trips to Paris. But no longer, because “Jim” found that “Paris is no longer Paris.”

Trump just casually cites a "very, very substantial guy" who says it's not safe to go to Paris anymore. pic.twitter.com/UE51gtz5RO — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 24, 2017

The mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, was quick to respond with this tweet, posted in both French and English versions:

To @realDonaldTrump and his friend Jim, in @LaTourEiffel we celebrate the dynamism and the spirit of openness of #Paris with Mickey & Minnie pic.twitter.com/VdIq3uWkO3 — Anne Hidalgo (@Anne_Hidalgo) February 24, 2017

Trump’s habit of picking fights and badmouthing longtime global allies may seem odd. But one thing these countries all have in common is the presence of vocal alt-right/pro-Russia political parties. There is the UK Independence Party, formerly headed by Trump’s friend and CPAC attendee Nigel Farage; Marine Le Pen’s National Front in France; Alternative for Germany; Geert Wilders’s Party For Freedom in the Netherlands; and the Sweden Democrats. There are even two different alt-right parties down under in Australia, One Nation and the Australian Conservatives.