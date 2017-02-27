Donald Trump is the only person in America who doesn’t know that our health care system is incredibly complicated.

Anyone who has ever dealt with a health insurance company—even over a minor dispute—knows that America’s health care system makes Brazil look like a utopian film about the wonders of efficiency. But Donald Trump, born on third base thinking he hit a triple, has never had to deal with our convoluted health care system and was therefore blessedly ignorant of reality. Speaking today about the challenges facing the GOP’s non-plan to repeal/replace/repair Obamacare, Trump said, “Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated.” There are few universally acknowledged things about our health care system, which is one of the many reasons why fixing it is so hard. But the fact that it is complicated is literally the only thing everyone agrees on.

“Nobody knew that health care could be so complicated," Pres. Trump says while speaking on Obamacare repeal-and-replace and taxes - @MSNBC pic.twitter.com/TOFC6CmoD5 — NBC Nightly News (@NBCNightlyNews) February 27, 2017