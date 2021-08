In 2009, when he was a fledgling Senate candidate, Rubio loved angry town hall protesters who hated health care reform.

memo to establishment (in both parties): the angry folks at health care townhalls are REAL & their views are shared by a growing majority. — Marco Rubio (@marcorubio) August 11, 2009

Now that the angry protesters are his constituents, he takes a different view. But only because they’re protesting him and his efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act.



Rubio knocks town halls: They're designed to "heckle and scream at me in front of cameras"https://t.co/UaBrxHzLbP pic.twitter.com/4itCIR7gv5 — The Hill (@thehill) February 26, 2017

As the saying goes, life comes at you over the course of one term in the Senate, a failed presidential primary campaign, and million-or-so constituents getting health insurance.