The president’s tone in his first joint address to Congress on Tuesday night was certainly uncharacteristic. He was coherent. He hardly veered from his prepared remarks. He talked about “harmony and stability.” He appeared to be wearing a properly-sized tie.

Apparently, those were the only qualifications Trump had to meet to finally be considered “effective” and “presidential” by some of the mainstream D.C. press.

This is Trump at his absolute best so far. VERY nice grace note about our shared humanity to start speech. — Chris Cillizza (@TheFix) March 1, 2017

This is @realDonaldTrump at his most presidential -- his most effective speech yet — Jonathan Karl (@jonkarl) March 1, 2017

Is it just me or is this the most presidential Donald Trump has looked? #JointAddress — David Ingles (@DavidInglesTV) March 1, 2017

You can disagree w/him on policy, but this is most Presidential Trump has ever sounded. If I had amnesia, I might even forget he is insane. — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) March 1, 2017

Chris Wallace on Trump's speech.



"I feel like tonight Donald Trump became the president of the United States" — igorvolsky (@igorvolsky) March 1, 2017

Not everyone was willing to lower the bar.