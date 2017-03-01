The Trump administration keeps undermining its own arguments for a travel ban.

Donald Trump was supposed to sign a revised executive order on immigration on Wednesday. This new and improved version of the travel ban would remove Iraq from the list of targeted countries (therefore allowing travel by Iraqis who have aided the United States) and permit legal permanent residents to re-enter the country, which was one of the many flaws of the original order.

But after Tuesday night’s well-received address to a joint session of Congress, the Trump administration decided to hold back the order.

It will now be signed later this week. "We want the EO to have its own 'moment,'" the senior administration official tells me. https://t.co/aWXtqOMOGi — Jeremy Diamond (@JDiamond1) March 1, 2017

In other words, the Trump administration doesn’t want to undercut a rare moment of glowing media coverage with an action that would revive criticism of the Trump’s Islamaphobic “Muslim ban.” Politically speaking, this makes sense—the Trump administration has not had very many days like today. But by delaying the implementation of the revised order, the Trump administration is contradicting some of the arguments that it made to justify the travel ban in the first place.