House Republicans are busy drafting their new Obamacare replacement bill in a closed-off room to ensure complete secrecy. According to Bloomberg, even Republicans who are given access to the document aren’t allowed to make copies to take with them. This is to guard against a repeat of last week, when an older working draft of the bill was leaked to Politico and quickly excoriated by conservatives like Ted Cruz, Mike Lee, and Rand Paul.

An incensed Paul, who called the previously leaked draft “Obamacare lite,” declared in a very Nic Cage voice that he was going to steal the Declaration of Independence Republicans’ health care bill.

I am heading to the secure location where they are keeping the House obamacare bill. I will demand a copy for the American people. — Senator Rand Paul (@RandPaul) March 2, 2017

Paul then tried to force his way into the GOP’s Health Care Bill Drafting Safe Space.

