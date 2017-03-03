Making Sense of the Hot Mess on Capitol Hill

The turmoil and dysfunction in President Trump’s administration have persisted despite the White House’s (and the commentariat’s) fond hope that his first address to Congress would set the wind at his back. Ironically, this has taken the political spotlight away from the White House and moved it to Capitol Hill. Will Congressional investigators do their jobs? Will Republicans be able to advance a legislative agenda without presidential know-how or guidance? Where is the god damn Obamacare repeal bill?! George Washington University professor and Brookings Institution senior fellow Sarah Binder and New Republic senior editor Brian Beutler try to answer those questions.

