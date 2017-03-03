Republican congressman thinks some Americans “just don’t want health care.”

Representative Roger Marshall is a longtime obstetrician who won a Kansas House seat least year and joined the GOP Doctors Caucus. But in an interview Friday with the medical news publication STAT, the anti-Obamacare doctor made a major misdiagnosis of America’s health care system.

“Just like Jesus said, ‘The poor will always be with us,’” he said. “There is a group of people that just don’t want health care and aren’t going to take care of themselves.”

The congressman went on to blame Americans on Medicaid for their ailments.