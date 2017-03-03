Under fire on Russia, Trump reverts to a strategy of projection.

With news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath about meeting Russian officials during last year’s presidential campaign, the unraveling story of the Trump administration’s contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government are once again dominating headlines. Earlier this morning, New York Senator Chuck Schumer tweeted:
Trump’s director of social media, Dan Scavino, Jr., responded thus:
Trump must have liked Scavino’s response because he tweeted the same point:
The parallel that Trump and Scavino are implying makes no sense. No one is claiming that Schumer met with Russian officials and lied about it under oath. But it’s not surprising that Trump has taken this tack. One of his favorite rhetorical moves is the classic first-grade response to an insult, “I know you are, but what am I?”
Update: He’s still at it.