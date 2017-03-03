Under fire on Russia, Trump reverts to a strategy of projection.

With news that Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath about meeting Russian officials during last year’s presidential campaign, the unraveling story of the Trump administration’s contacts with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government are once again dominating headlines. Earlier this morning, New York Senator Chuck Schumer tweeted:

The bottom line is we have an obligation to get to the truth. We must evaluate the scope of Russia’s interference in our election. — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 2, 2017

Trump’s director of social media, Dan Scavino, Jr., responded thus:

.@SenSchumer- do it over a donut and coffee. pic.twitter.com/BvnYukwtXs — Dan Scavino Jr. (@DanScavino) March 3, 2017

Trump must have liked Scavino’s response because he tweeted the same point: