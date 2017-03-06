For a while, the FBI was the only intelligence agency Trump wasn’t feuding with. And for good reason. Many attribute his electoral success to FBI Director James Comey’s eleventh-hour intervention, which unnecessarily re-litigated Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server. In late January, shortly after his inauguration, Trump literally blew a kiss at Comey, crooning, “He’s become more famous than me!”

But the cozy relationship between Trump and the FBI began to go south when Trump started knocking the agency for its inability to root out government officials who were leaking damaging information about him and his inner circle to the press. And it may have been permanently damaged over the weekend. In a series of unhinged tweets apparently sourced from talk radio host Mark Levin, Trump claimed that Barack Obama had “tapped” his phones during the campaign in a Nixon-esque plot to sabotage him.

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

This is both absurd and damaging. There is no basis for this charge, which the Trump administration all but admitted when it asked Congress to go on a fishing expedition to uncover “the truth” about what really happened.