Don’t feel bad for Kellyanne Conway.

In an essay for Buzzfeed Reader, Anne Helen Petersen tries to conjure some sympathy for the devil’s mouthpiece. Her chief interest is a recent CBS profile of Donald Trump’s spokeswoman, and her essay ostensibly examines what that profile may or may not indicate about a quiet campaign to “soften” Conway’s image.

“Conway has been chastened, in part, for acting, spinning, and possessing confidence like a man—and doing so very publicly,” Petersen writes, and this is partially true. She’s also right that it’s “no sin” for Conway to look the way she does. But buried inside a puff piece, these observations carry water for the right wing:

This is the journalistic trope that will send us to hell: gushing analysis of how good people are at doing evil. https://t.co/h0e8eY7asf pic.twitter.com/F03ib610TZ — Anand Giridharadas (@AnandWrites) March 6, 2017

There are two problems with this passage. The first is the most obvious: Conway is not good at her job. She can lie, certainly, but she lies badly, and so she fails the most basic test of a spin doctor. She blundered into a public ethics violation and invoked a fake massacre because she is bad at her job.