Republicans inch closer to replacing Obamacare with Obamacare.

Speaking at a Federation of American Hospitals conference, Senator Marco Rubio conceded that the GOP’s Affordable Care Act alternative will subsidize people’s monthly health insurance premiums to encourage their enrollment in risk-pooled marketplaces.

Rubio at FAH conference backs refundable advanceable tax credits to encourage insurance coverage: "we’re going to pay for it either way" — Adam Cancryn (@adamcancryn) March 6, 2017

The Obamacare repeal crusade was premised on a lot of nonsense and deception, but it was also premised on widespread ignorance of how the ACA worked. As the GOP comes to terms with the reality of the law, it’s sometimes hard to tell whether their initial objections were rooted in the former or the latter.