There was little fanfare when the House GOP on Monday night dropped the American Health Care Act, access to which previously required the curious to answer three riddles (the answers: Reagan, “Cadillax tax,” Katherine Heigl) to see its fabulous contents (repealed mandates, health-savings accounts, the gutting of Medicaid). Instead, the bill simply leaked to major news outlets. The next morning investigative woodland creature Jason Chaffetz went on television to promote the bill, and quickly gave the game away:

Jason Chaffetz: "maybe rather than getting that new iPhone ... maybe they should invest it in their own health care" https://t.co/PO6FbkRAmh — Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 7, 2017

The subtext here is barely subtext. Health care is unaffordable for many poorer families not because it is extremely expensive because insurance companies are ripping them off, but because poor people are not good at financial management. In other words, it’s not our fault that you can’t afford health insurance! That, of course, is a great place to start when promoting a bill that supposedly makes health insurance more affordable.

But Chaffetz will have time to perfect his pitchman act, because the contents of the bill are already up in the air. The morning after the bill was released, the President of the United States weighed in by livetweeting Fox & Friends.