Jason Chaffetz to uninsured: Let them eat iPhones!

The narratives we spin up about politics are filled with iconic moments, to which we ascribe history-making importance. This is almost always a backward way of thinking about things. Ronald Reagan didn’t win the presidency by saying “there you go again!” and Mitt Romney didn’t lose it by condescending to the “47 percent,” but both episodes grew out of some underlying political reality at the time, and we indulge the fallacy because it lets us tell more exciting stories.

There are exceptions to this, Jim Comey, but it usually holds.

We may look back at Representative Jason Chaffetz’s depiction of the hardships Republicans will impose on Obamacare beneficiaries as one of these moments.