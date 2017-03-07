The president wants to make sure you understand that everything is going just fine in the White House. “Don’t let the FAKE NEWS tell you that there is big infighting in the Trump Admin,” Trump tweeted this morning. “We are getting along great, and getting major things done!” This unconvincing denial was designed to rebut multiple reports of a shambolic White House, notably an in-depth Washington Post report on the emotional rollercoaster ride that took Trump from the high of a much-praised address to Congress to the low of a weekend where he blindsided his own staff with a series of evidence-free tweets accusing former President Barack Obama of wiretapping him during the election.

It’s understandable that Trump is upset by news stories about his management style, since they hit him on one of his supposed strengths. On the campaign trail, he sold himself as his Celebrity Apprentice character: a tough but shrewd boss who could quickly apprise the skills of his employees. He claimed that, as a businessman, he had the skills to get things done in a Washington gridlocked by professional politicians. But we knew little about Trump’s management skills prior to his assuming the presidency. The Trump Organization is a private firm, hence its inner workings are opaque, especially since Trump habitually made his employees sign non-disclosure agreements.

Last year, Politico’s Michael Kruse delivered perhaps the most fruitful investigation into Trump’s executive style:

Rather than magisterial and decisive, Trump the actual boss swings wildly between micromanaging meddler and can’t-be-bothered, broad-brush, big-picture thinker. He is both impulsive and intuitive, for better and for worse. He hires on gut instinct rather than qualifications; he listens to others, but not as much or as often as he listens to himself. He’s loyal—“like, this great loyalty freak,” as he once put it—except when he’s not. His unpredictability in the boardroom is not a quirk but a hallmark, according to those who’ve worked with him for years. He is on the job around the clock, and expects those on his payroll to be the same way, but also resists a rigid schedule—he is, in other words, an unstructured workaholic. The way he manages his people and properties, too, is a reflection of his abiding conviction in the value of unfettered competition—between his own staffers, between himself and his staffers and vendors and contractors, and ultimately between himself and the rest of the world.



Now that Trump is president, the most public job in America, his managerial skills are much easier to gauge. Kruse’s damning portrait largely holds true. Trump is a workplace bully—capricious, temperamental, quick to blame underlings for his own failures, endlessly hungry for praise, and prone to making rash decisions that create more work for his staff.