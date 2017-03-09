You are using an outdated browser.
This is why Republicans are rushing Trumpcare through Congress without a CBO score.

Pool/Getty Images

Two experts from the Brookings Institution have adopted some of the Congressional Budget Office’s published assumptions to ballpark how many people will be projected to lose insurance under the GOP’s Obamacare repeal bill.

Spoiler: It is a lot of people. 

 [I]t’s plausible that the AHCA will increase the number of uninsured persons by more than 15 million, and unlikely that we’ll see a number much less than 15 million from the CBO.

﻿Republicans have plenty of excuses for plunging ahead with major legislation before Congress’ in-house economists finish analyzing the consequences of it, but this is the real reason. Their legislation will screw over millions of people.  

Brian Beutler

Brian Beutler is a senior editor at The New Republic. He hosts Primary Concerns, a podcast about politics.

