West Virginia is rightly blaming drug companies for its spiraling opioid epidemic.

Attorneys for Kanawha and Cabell counties have filed suit against AmerisourceBergen, CVS, Cardinal Health, H.D. Smith, Kroger, McKesson, Rite Aid, Walgreens, and Wal-Mart, Axios reports. It quotes from the lawsuit:



The sheer volume of prescription opioids distributed to pharmacies in Cabell County is excessive for the medical need of the community and facially suspicious. Some red flags are so obvious that no one who engages in the legitimate distribution of controlled substances can reasonably claim ignorance of them.

The Washington Post reports that attorneys general in several other states are considering similar legal action.

The lawsuit stems in part from a stunning Charleston Gazette-Mail investigation that traced the “trail of painkillers” killing West Virginians. According to the Gazette-Mail, drug wholesalers saturated the state with so many painkillers that there are approximately 433 painkillers to every human being in the state. Meanwhile, distributors failed to report suspicious orders, the state pharmacy board neglected to enforce regulations that should have checked the spread of the epidemic, and pain clinics churned out spurious prescriptions on demand. It’s been a lucrative crisis:

