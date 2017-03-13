Steve King is America’s worst congressman.

King’s been edging for that title for years, but on Sunday the Republican pulled ahead of his fellow party members with a tweet that channeled the racist aviator Charles Lindbergh:



Wilders understands that culture and demographics are our destiny. We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies. https://t.co/4nxLipafWO — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) March 12, 2017

Geert Wilders is a far-right Dutch politician who’s called for the Netherlands to ban the Quran, close mosques, and end Muslim migration; his Freedom Party is angling to win a national election this week. And this is not the first time that King, an early and enthusiastic supporter of Donald Trump, has expressed support for Wilders and his extreme xenophobia. From Politico, this February:

“I have sent those messages to the[Trump] inner circle and encouraged that they communicate with Mr. Wilders,” Congressman Steve King, an Iowa Republican, told Politico in a phone interview. “It’s important for the Trump administration and for this White House team to be engaged in an effort to restore Western civilization.”

King also tweeted a photo of himself with Wilders and Frauke Petry, head of Germany’s far-right Alternative for Germany Party, last September:

