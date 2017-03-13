Americans are suddenly very interested in how South Korean democracy works.

Following the ouster of South Korean President Park Geun-hye, the culmination of a colorful corruption scandal that included nepotism, corruption, and shamanic rituals to communicate with the dead, Americans want to know a little more about the process for peacefully removing a leader.

Park’s fall is being upheld as an example of democracy in action. “The scandal holds some important lessons for how impeachment can take place in a political culture deeply dominated by partisanship,” Noah Feldman wrote in Bloomberg View, in a column titled “South Korea Does Impeachment Right.” Even BBC Dad Robert Kelly called it a “triumph of democracy,” before his yellow-sweatered daughter rolled into the room and stole the show.

Feldman argued that the process was successful for three reasons: relatively peaceful protests, condemnation from Park’s peers, and a smooth government process already in place. The decision by South Korea’s Constitutional Court was “all about the people and the Constitution,” wrote The Washington Post’s Christian Caryl. “The agility to make the hard decisions and hand off the baton without a bloody coup is a sign of strength that distinguishes democracy from dictatorship,” the Post’s editorial board wrote. Some Americans are wondering whether their country might be able to follow suit.