Dinesh D’Souza, who was convicted of fraud, is very happy that Preet Bharara lost his job.

The right-wing provocateur has been gloating ever since Donald Trump fired Bharara as U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York on Friday. Here he is on Fox and Friends on Monday:

.@PreetBharara was a ruthless and deceitful henchman for the Obama administration. Good riddance! pic.twitter.com/TeI2Pz60Z4 — Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) March 14, 2017

D’Souza, a far dumber, more self-hating Sean Hannity, was one of Bharara’s many high-profile targets, and for good reason. While D’Souza is obsessed with portraying himself as a martyr who was targeted for political reasons, he was prosecuted for violating campaign finance laws in 2012, and pled guilty after he was unable to provide any evidence that he was the victim of a massive conspiracy to punish him for making movies about Barack Obama’s anti-colonial “rage.”

The craziest thing about D’Souza’s segment on Fox & Friends is that he freely admits that he broke the law. (“It was a crazy idea, it was a bad idea. I regret breaking the law,” he said at a hearing.) His entire argument, blown up into an absurd and hysterical conspiracy, is that Bharara overreached as a prosecutor by threatening him with jail time. That D’Souza’s nearly got himself sent to jail by constantly whining about being a political prisoner—his preening alienated the judge in his case—is not mentioned. (In his hilariously incoherent movie Hillary’s America, D’Souza acts as if the eight months he spent in a community confinement center was hard time.)