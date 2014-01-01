Without a doubt, Bill Clinton has had a hard time getting the medical establishment to support his plan for health care reform. But the resistance he has met in 1993 is timid compared with the firestorm the American Medical Association unleashed on Harry Truman almost fifty years ago.

On November 19, 1945, three months after taking office, Truman became the first American president to support national health insurance. Truman’s plan was the “single-payer system,” in which health care would be financed and administered like Social Security through a 3 percent payroll tax paid half by the employer and half by the employee. It would cover medical, hospital and nursing care for everyone. Citizens would be free to choose their doctors from a competitive marketplace, while a federal health insurance agency would reimburse doctors on fee schedules set through negotiations in various localities. As Truman put it: “The best hospitals, the finest research laboratories and the most skillful physicians are of no value to those who cannot obtain their services.”

According to Monte M. Poen, author of Harry S Truman Versus the Medical Lobby, Truman’s support for a radical reformation of health care evolved from his dismay that one-third of the men reporting for the draft during World War II were physically unfit to serve. What’s more, Truman’s populist foundation was shaken by the economic inequities of medical care. James Ewing, a retired publisher whose father, Oscar Ewing, advised Truman on the issue, recalls, “Truman felt the little guy was getting shafted by the health care system.” The little guy agreed. A November 1945 poll found that 58 percent of Americans who had heard of

Truman’s proposal approved of it. So did Eleanor Roosevelt, Fiorello La Guardia and RCA chief David Sarnoff. Truman’s plan defied one of the nation’s most powerful lobbies: the AMA. The organization fought the proposal, insisting that it would transform doctors “into dock watchers” and “slaves.” It balked at a 1947 federal study that found that 325,000 Americans died each year for lack of health care: “the true measure of medical progress,” the AMA countered, “is not how many die, but how long they live before they die.”