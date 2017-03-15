If Donald Trump will acknowledge his 2005 tax return, why not release the rest of them?

Twitter blew up, to put it lightly, when Rachel Maddow tweeted that she had Trump’s tax returns. After it emerged that she had a 1040 form from a single year, it was clear that she and reporter David Cay Johnston did not have a smoking gun. Maddow’s scoop was good—no one else has Trump’s returns—but it couldn’t keep up with expectations.

The show did itself no favors by being, well, a Rachel Maddow show. There was a long lead-in that was extremely speculative. (Could Donald Trump have been doing business with shady Russian mafia figures? Who knows!) Then we got the reveal: Trump in 2005 was still using the nearly $1 billion tax write-off that The New York Times brought to light last year, and paid a $36.3 million in income tax on $150 million in income. Of that $36.3 million only $5.3 million, a rate of less than 4 percent, was regular income tax—the rest was paid under the alternative minimum tax, which Trump has pledged to repeal.

This is maybe as favorable a result as Trump could expect from a story involving his taxes: He paid more than Mitt Romney, and at a slightly higher rate. The worst stuff here—that he was still using the $1 billion deduction and paid taxes the way ultra-rich people do, which is to say barely—was already widely known.