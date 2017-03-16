Donald Trump’s budget is nostalgic and deeply destructive—and it will backfire.

The Trump administration unveiled its budget on Thursday and the result, though expected, is horrific. The budget cuts funding for housing and heating for the poor; it eliminates the National Endowment for the Arts and the Corporation for Public Broadcasting; Meals on Wheels and money for before- and after-school programs for children are eliminated; the Chemical Safety Board, which helps mitigate disasters like the BP oil spill, is also axed, along with other programs intended to combat climate change; the Appalachian Regional Commission and the Minority Business Development Agency, which promote economic growth in Appalachia and small business owned by minorities, respectively, are both axed; the budget also increases the costs for bankruptcy protection.

Wow, this list of things Trump wants to eliminate entirely pic.twitter.com/qjPOcr00EN — Bryce Covert (@brycecovert) March 16, 2017

The budget features huge and devastating cuts to HUD and the Departments of Education, State, Agriculture,Commerce, Health and Human Services, Transportation, and Labor—most of which are cut by over 15 percent. All of these cuts go to pay for huge increases in spending in Defense, Homeland Security, and Veterans Affairs.

As Matt Yglesias points out, this is a deeply nostalgic budget and one with an extremely poor understanding of history. Trump’s vision of the economy superficially resembles that of the midcentury, but without any of the things that made that economy special, particularly investment in the future. This budget, moreover, is devastating for anyone not in the top 1 percent. It will have huge economic, cultural, and social ramifications for millions of Americans and it will markedly make their lives much worse.