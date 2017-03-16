Meet Mick Mulvaney, the Trump goon who wants poor kids to go hungry.

Trump’s budget proposal is very good for his rich friends and very bad for poor people. It is the job of Mulvaney, the new director of the Office of Management and Budget, to argue otherwise. Alas, he proved this afternoon that his festive shamrock pocket square cannot compensate for his soullessness:

Mulvaney just said that Meals on Wheels is one of those programs "not showing any results" — Domenico Montanaro (@DomenicoNPR) March 16, 2017

The sole objective of Meals on Wheels is to feed elderly people and keep them alive.

Mulvaney arguing for the elimination of childrens' food programs because it doesn't lead to "demonstrable" improvement in school performance — Glenn Thrush (@GlennThrush) March 16, 2017

The benefit of such programs is that the kids are fed and remain alive. (Also, studies indicate free school breakfast indeed correlates to improvements in academic performance.)