The First Great Instagram Novel

What does it mean to compare one’s internet presence to a destructive wave? Sudjic is describing the shape of this information. Old data—the back of the wave—can move to the front. No part of one’s self online is truly fixed in time, or in the shape of a biography as we traditionally know it. Instead, like an amorphous and murderous body of water, it just drifts and nobody knows where it is going.

Dreams also figure prominently. There are parts of Sympathy where the line between consciousness and dreaming is as untraceable as the missing Malaysian Airlines plane, another recurring motif in Alice’s thoughts.

Sudjic achieves a true drama of the virtual by casting her protagonist as a woman without an identity.

Alice finds Mizuko through a 23AndMe-esque genetic testing service. They both have murky family backgrounds containing wayward male figures, and Alice has found out by accident that this beautiful Japanese teacher of creative writing at Columbia shares some of her genetic data. She quickly hunts her down on Instagram—a platform she has begun to use on a post-college trip to New York, to make herself feel like she is “really there”—and becomes obsessed. Mizuko becomes, for Alice, a secret; something to harbor and fetishize.

Alice’s boyfriend inadvertently takes a photo of the precise moment she finds Mizuko’s account. It is a picture of her falling into a picture: Alice is “bent low over her life in miniature.” “I can see in my downcast eyes,” Alice says, “that I am starting to fade. Or that the solid world around me, the reality of it, is starting to slide away, like wet sand sinking beneath the water.” She monitors Mizuko from a distance, then engineers a “chance” encounter that leads to friendship.

Sudjic achieves a true drama of the virtual by casting her protagonist as a woman without an identity. On a literal level, Alice’s birth parents have been totally absent from her life. She also seems to have no information about her ethnic background (despite the genetic testing kit, a slight contradiction in the novel), no real interest in a line of work, and little feeling of connection to her body except when walking punishing distances across Manhattan. Alice’s sexuality flares up only in paroxysmal blooms as her intimacy with Mizuko develops. She has no mechanisms of self-control; perhaps no self at all.

Despite the many opportunities this subject matter affords, there is only one hackneyed pun in Sudjic’s book. Alice collects her phone from Mizuko’s friendly doorman after a temporary self-imposed ban on devices is over. “I guess it’s out of power,” she says out loud, trying to turn it on. To the reader alone Alice writes, “I knew mine had gone, too.”

But in the main, Sympathy is an exceptionally unnerving read. The book explores digital power dynamics, and the deep implication of our selves with these dynamics, with a sophistication that never feels pretentious. Sympathy is a remarkable debut, and with the arrival of such a novelist we can finally welcome our techno-dystopian future with open arms.