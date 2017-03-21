More than Magic: the Legacy of Robert Silvers

I was working in telesales in the middle of England when I first started reading the New York Review of Books. I didn’t know how it started or who made it, but I knew it was unlike anything I’d ever read. A novel might transport you a long way out of your life; but when it ended, your life would land unceremoniously on top of you again, like the house that lands on the witch in the Wizard of Oz. The Review was different. The pieces let you stay in the transported place a little longer, so you could figure out what you thought, and maybe even argue about it. It allowed you to make a habit of caring about ancient Crete or Fernando Pessoa or Isaiah Berlin. Whoever and wherever you were, you got to live a different sort of life.

By the time I went to work for Robert Silvers in 2012, it felt like the magazine had always existed. Yet its origins were fragile: Bob and his co-editor Barbara Epstein founded the Review in 1963 during a printers’ strike that briefly put the New York Times Book Review out of commission. They saw an opportunity to introduce a publication that would both be intellectually vigorous and scoop up all the advertising that would have otherwise run in their competitor. Bob took leave from his job at Harper’s, where, as he would often recall, his boss Jack Fischer told him to go and experiment with the new venture. He’d be back in a month and it would be “great experience.”

Instead, he stayed for over 50 years, building a remarkably robust magazine—a whole institution. The first issue sold out, and it isn’t hard to see why: It included essays by Susan Sontag, Alfred Kazin, Irving Howe, W. H. Auden, Mary McCarthy, Gore Vidal, and John Berryman. As David Remnick wrote in his remembrance of Epstein, this was “surely the best first issue of any magazine ever.” Whereas many of the intellectual magazines of that time either dwindled or shifted toward more commercial, entertainment-focused coverage, the Review thrived. The editors didn’t strive for relevance or dutifully follow readers to subjects they themselves found boring or obvious; they published only pieces that they would want to read. “There is no such thing as the General Reader,” Bob would say triumphantly. “It doesn’t exist!”

Many of Bob’s editorial pronouncements came with an exclamation mark. Most frequent was his reaction to a particularly good draft. “It’s a hot piece!” he’d cry out, looking up from his desk in delight. His profound conviction was that if a review made him feel that way, then others would care about it too. “I believe in the writer—the writer, above all,” he told Mark Danner in an interview marking the Review’s 50th anniversary. “That’s how we started off: admiring the writer.” While the cadre of contributors skewed older and highly credentialed, the impulse was egalitarian. The point of subscribing to the Review was to watch someone who had an interesting mind as they thought through a subject. And if the article was clear and gave enough background information, then anyone could read it.