Trump is making the “special relationship” with Britain really awkward.

Testifying before the House Intelligence Committee on Monday, National Security Agency Director Mike Rogers addressed the unsubstantiated claim—repeated by the White House—that British spies wiretapped Donald Trump last year at the behest of President Barack Obama. “I think it clearly frustrates a key ally of ours,” Rogers said.

Former Prime Minister David Cameron didn’t seem frustrated when he addressed the issue later in the day, but he did tweak Trump in a speech at Brown University in Rhode Island. Being out of office now, Cameron said, “I don’t have to listen any more to the wiretaps of Donald Trump’s conversations.”

“Just to be clear, that’s a joke,” he added, according to The Providence Journal.