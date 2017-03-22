The Case Against Dana Schutz

Where the photographs stood for a plain and universal photographic truth, Schutz has blurred the reality of Till’s death.

Emmett Till died because a white woman lied about their brief interaction. He died because his side of the story did not mean anything to the two white men who killed him, just as it meant nothing to the jury that acquitted them. For a white woman to paint Emmett Till’s mutilated face communicates not only a tone-deafness toward the history of his murder, but an ignorance of the history of white women’s speech in that murder—the way it cancelled out Till’s own expression, with lethal effect.





In her painting, Schutz has smeared Till’s face and made it unrecognizable, again. The streaks of paint crossing the canvas read like an aggressive rejoinder to Mamie Till Mobley’s insistence that he be photographed. Mobley wanted those photographs to bear witness to the racist brutality inflicted on her son; instead Schutz has disrespected that act of dignity, by defacing them with her own creative way of seeing. Where the photographs stood for a plain and universal photographic truth, Schutz has blurred the reality of Till’s death, infusing it with subjectivity. The angle of the painting’s view is directly over the body as if Schutz is looming in her imagination. The colors are pretty. Looking at it is like stepping inside a dream that Schutz had about Emmett Till in his coffin. Since this case is one so importantly defined by visual legacy and competing narratives, an artist seeking to paint him ought literally to know better.

Schutz’s defense is that her project is more about gender than race. And that she isn’t appropriating someone else’s suffering for her own gain, but trying to foster fellow feeling. “I don’t know what it is like to be black in America but I do know what it is like to be a mother,” she wrote. “Emmett was Mamie Till’s only son. The thought of anything happening to your child is beyond comprehension. Their pain is your pain. My engagement with this image was through empathy with his mother.”

She added: “Art can be a space for empathy, a vehicle for connection. I don’t believe that people can ever really know what it is like to be someone else (I will never know the fear that black parents may have) but neither are we all completely unknowable.” While Schutz is right that we are not all unknowable, that logic does not match the situation. This breezy acceptance that empathy is a partial form of knowledge denies the weight of Mobley’s decision to force America to look onto itself: She assumed control of a narrative that too easily could have been manipulated. It also flattens the layers of black motherhood—a position complicated by the contradictions of being both black and a woman in America, an existence historically not privileged with the benefit of the doubt or three-dimensionality. Moreover, if Schutz identified so strongly with Mobley, why did she paint Emmett Till’s corpse and not a portrait of Mobley herself? When Schutz made that choice, she decided that her own feelings of empathy for Mobley as a mother mattered more than Mobley’s relationship with her dead son or the way that she chose to represent him in death.

Dana Schutz’s painting ‘Open Casket’ is at the Whitney Biennial. Courtesy of the Whitney Museum of American Art

The justifications that the Biennial offered for Open Casket have their own problems. In a statement to ArtNet, the curators Mia Locks and Christopher Y. Lew wrote that, “by exhibiting the painting we wanted to acknowledge the importance of this extremely consequential and solemn image in American and African American history and the history of race relations in this country.” The painting has “tremendous emotional resonance,” particularly for black viewers, they proposed.

Is “tremendous resonance” enough? Schutz’s other work tends toward the absurd and the grotesque. It is lighthearted in many places, or at least irreverent toward her subjects. Years before his death, Schutz painted Michael Jackson’s dead body on the autopsy table. “Images can be unstable especially when they are so loaded” she told the artist Nigel Cooke. “I’m not interested in art purely mirroring life or culture,” she went on. Schutz is not a solemn artist, which I think is partly why Open Casket feels so intrusive. The paint of Till’s face dances like it is alive; he is made decorative when he was brutalized. The colors of his coffin are bright and pretty when in reality only a black-and-white photograph of him survives.

An artist who wishes to work with such a charged subject needs to approach with unmitigated rigor in order to succeed. In her body of work, Schutz does not demonstrate a rigorous sensibility. In her statements about the piece, she does not show any understanding that her own expression echoes Carolyn Bryant’s expression, and erases the story of the victim and his family. When Hannah Black and her co-signers call for the destruction of this painting, try not to interpret them as book-burners doing the work of censorship. Instead, hear their open letter as a call for silence inside a church. How will you hear the dead boy’s voice, if you keep speaking over him?