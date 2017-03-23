Here are some good sentences from Roger Stone’s insane letter to the press about Russia.

On Thursday morning, the 21st century style icon wrote a long letter in which he defended himself from allegations that he had colluded with Russian officials during Donald Trump’s campaign:
Here are some sentences from the letter:
- “They also said Saddam Husain had weapons of mass destruction, denied torched at Abu Dhabi prison, lied about the attack on our mission in Benghazi and lied about third party rendition, they also lied about Iran-Contra, Vietnam and the Kennedy assassination.”
- “I myself reported Guccifer 2.0’s role in the DNC hacking in a piece for BREITBART NEWS but and heard no suggestions that he was a Russian asset until recently, thus my banal exchange with him is unwitting even if he was a Russian Agent.”
- “If pretty-boy Rep. Eric Swallwell repeats it makes this first term mannequin a liar.”
- “Quite clearly my telephone conversations with president candidate Trump was bugged and recorded.”
- “I have released my entire public and private twitter exchange with Guccifer 2.0. It is benign. Banal. Not exactly 007 stuff, complete innocuous.”
- “Our breif Twitter exchange is almost six weeks after Wikileaks has published the purloined documents showing Hillary and her goons had to”
- “Schiff looks like a pussy to me”
- “Thus collusion would be impossible unless one owned a time machine.”
- “I will deconstruct their lies and spank them like children.”