Pictures of Trump signing things with white men, ranked.

The only thing Trump loves more than the Oval Office (which he likes to stare at) is signing things in the Oval Office surrounded mainly by white lads. Today, he authorized a permit to resume construction of the Keystone XL pipeline, and the photograph of this auspicious event joined a growing body of such primary documents. Here are the best photos (so far).

1. Thumbs up for plastic men dumping coal in rivers!

2. When Dodd-Frank makes you feel :[

SAUL LOEB/AFP/Getty Images

3. Raise your hand if you love space and have never seen Hidden Figures! 

Jim Lo Scalzo-Pool/Getty Images

4. None of these boys know where babies come from.   

5. Receding 👏 hairlines 👏 are 👏 in.  

6. And then there was that time Trump got a special toy from the sheriffs. 

Pool/Getty Images

Our country is going to crash and burn all because of these idiots. 

Clio Chang

Clio Chang is a freelance writer in New York City.

