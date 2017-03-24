Who cares what John Boehner is doing right now?

As Trumpcare swirls down the toilet bowl of history, it has become fashionable to suggest, wryly, that Paul Ryan’s Obamacare troubles vindicate former House Speaker John Boehner, who faced widespread criticism for his own legislative failures.

I imagine John Boehner waking up early today, & sitting in front of a big flat screen w C-SPAN on, a glass of red wine, and a pack of smokes — Christopher Hayes (@chrislhayes) March 24, 2017 how much is John Boehner loving life right now... — Gabriel Sherman (@gabrielsherman) March 23, 2017

Boehner wasn’t any more to blame for Republican problems than anyone else who might lead the party, the thinking goes, and must revel in watching someone else deal with them.



Allow me to politely dissent from this conventional wisdom.