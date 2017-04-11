Since becoming president, Donald Trump has waged a persistent disinformation campaign on the American people. In his telling, he’s the most popular leader in U.S. history, criminals and terrorists are flooding across our borders, and he “inherited a mess” of an economy that he has already masterfully rescued. The White House, meanwhile, has barred government scientists from sharing their findings with the public and dismissed critical media coverage as “fake news.” Trump has promoted his distorted views on his Twitter feed, and dispatched his advisers to appear on cable news shows. But if he has his way, the president will soon be able to rely on an even larger and more powerful information machine to trumpet his views: the Voice of America.

A month after Trump was elected, Republicans in Congress changed the VOA’s governing structure, replacing its independent and bipartisan board of governors with a CEO appointed directly by the president. And in January, the Trump administration dispatched two young staffers to monitor the VOA’s operations and assist with the transition: Matthew Ciepielowski, who hails from the Koch-founded group Americans for Prosperity, and Matthew Schuck, who worked as a staff writer for the Daily Surge, a right-wing news site that traffics in “alternative facts.” Taken together, the moves indicate that Trump is poised to turn the government news service—which reaches a global audience of 236 million every week through its radio and TV broadcasts—into a mouthpiece for his personal brand.

“The single most important thing for the Voice of America is its credibility,” says Frank Sesno, the director of the School of Media and Public Affairs at George Washington University. “If the Trump administration’s attitude toward the Voice of America reflects its attitude toward the media here at home, and if inconvenient stories are ‘fake news,’ then we’ve got a real problem.”

The VOA was founded 75 years ago as a propaganda tool under the auspices of the Office of War Information. During World War II and then the Cold War, when it operated under the purview of the U.S. Information Agency, it helped spread information to parts of the world that did not benefit from a free press. The stated goal, however, was always to promote American values by presenting accurate and unbiased news—in contrast to the government-fashioned messages emanating from the Nazi and Soviet regimes. “The news may be good or bad,” a VOA presenter vowed in an early broadcast. “We shall tell you the truth.”