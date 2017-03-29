What will Donald Trump learn about tomorrow?

Trump is really doing well. First he learned about Frederick Douglass, who is being recognized more and more every day. Then he played with a truck and made vroom-vroom sounds. Now he’s learned about Susan B. Anthony:



"Have you heard of Susan B. Anthony?" asks Trump at a women's empowerment event at the White House. — Rebecca Ballhaus (@rebeccaballhaus) March 29, 2017

He is such a good helper! Now these women know all about Susan B. Anthony, who got arrested for trying to vote while female. American women definitely don’t know anything about her.

Female U.S voters line up for hours to leave stickers at Susan B. Anthony grave. https://t.co/m8zd2WcKvi pic.twitter.com/Nb64y1MNd2 — CBC Day 6 (@CBCDay6) November 12, 2016

No word about his behavior at naptime, but if he is very, very good perhaps he will get a gold star. What a big important day for a big important boy! If we turn the Constitution into a chapter book, we may survive this yet.

