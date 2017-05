i want to believe

i would take

debris & craft

an arch

not rush my hands

to draw a long red line

down his face

spit from a red mouth

above the brow

or dig a tunnel

through the lung

just wide enough

for a spirit to flee

how long after

water becomes rare

do we become

what we won’t name?

how long could you

starve before

you rob a man or

hunt him?