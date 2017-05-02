Goldfish-shaped balloons tense

at coming fire, the sensor

reels and leaves stutter out the window

of the cell where the translator

peels oranges for the fallen leader.

The city dims. God

of infinite sets, god of the craters not

visible to the naked

eye: nothing prepared me for this.

A man crosses the city,

traveling with his sister to somewhere safe,

at last the roar paling behind them.

But she falls and cannot walk, so he carries her.

He carries her and carries her until he cannot carry her.

Then he puts her down.

He puts her down in the shade.