The Organic, Violent Comedies of a Young David Lynch

David Lynch: The Art Life, directed by Jon Nguyen, is a new documentary about everybody’s favorite deluxe-coiffed director. Lynch himself narrates the film, looking back on his childhood and early life from his current perch of success. We begin somewhere near a happy memory of splashing in a mud puddle with a pal and end around the Los Angeles residency that led to Lynch’s first feature-length movie, Eraserhead, with contemporary footage as frame. In the present day, we see Lynch sitting alone at home, often staring into the dark with eyes unfocused beneath the quiff.

David Lynch at his home studio. Courtesy of Janus Films

Fans of the Lynch oeuvre may be surprised at the central role painting has played in his life. Lynch worked for years at a studio owned by the father of a friend, then at art school in Boston. He dropped out after a year, then attempted a pilgrimage to Salzburg with his friend Jack Fisk (whose sister he later married), trying to track down Oskar Kokoschka. They came home disappointed after two weeks.

Lynch’s artwork has some consistent themes. He features his own handwriting quite a lot—it’s a crabbed hand, using widely-spaced lettering of the kind most often seen on album covers of the 1990s. They tend to relate cryptically to bodies. Odd textures are applied to their surfaces, as if expressing physical pain. Human subjects are often given elongated limbs or bent into excruciating shapes. The paintings are surprisingly unlike his movies, to my eye, because they are unglamorous. There’s no slinky minimalism to them.

BOB FINDS HIMSELF IN A WORLD, by David Lynch Courtesy of David Lynch and Janus Films

Although the documentary focuses on Lynch’s painting career, cutting between reminiscences and footage of him at work in his home studio, working latex into an ochre painting, its cinematography is heavily informed by the subject’s film technique. The soundtrack is predominantly by Lynch himself, dirging along in in his signature drone-blues register. The shots are often long and contain somewhat frustrating (or just Lynchian?) pauses in which nothing happens.