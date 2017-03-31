James Comey’s secret Twitter account proves Reinhold Niebuhr is still overrated.

With superb sleuthing skills, Ashley Feinberg of Gizmodo has all but proven that the FBI director has an anonymous Twitter account (@projectexile7) where he goes by the name Reinhold Niebuhr, the late theologian whose work Comey had written about in college. Comey isn’t the first Washington bigshot to venerate Niebuhr, who died in 1971, as an intellectual hero. President Barack Obama, perhaps taking his cue from Niebuhr-loving columnists like David Brooks and Andrew Sullivan, has often praised the theologian.

The original Niebuhr vogue in Washington started in the Kennedy administration, when the thinker was invited to the White House. In the words of the journalist Richard Rovere, he thereby became “the official establishment theologian.” Rovere’s phrase explains the limits of Niebuhr. As Niebuhr’s biographer Richard Fox noted, Kennedy and other liberals “did not so much ‘use’ Niebuhr’s name as feel indebted to his perspective. He helped them maintain faith in themselves as political actors in a troubled—what he termed a sinful—world. Stakes were high, enemies were wily, responsibility meant taking risks: Niebuhr taught that moral men had to play hardball.”

In a devastating 1987 survey of Niebuhr’s career in the magazine Grand Street, Noam Chomsky documented at length the accuracy of Fox’s judgement. Niebuhr’s ideas about the pervasiveness of original sin were, in practice, used as protective cover for the advocates of realpolitik. In Chomsky’s words: