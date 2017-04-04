When it comes to repealing Obamacare, what is dead can never die.

Obamacare repeal just won’t go away. Eleven days ago Paul Ryan stepped in front of the cameras to declare that, “Obamacare is the law of the land.” Then, like an exasperated vice principal, he demanded that House Republicans, particularly those in the far-right Freedom Caucus, grow up. But late Monday, reports began circulating that the Freedom Caucus and the White House had come up with a plan to restart Obamacare repeal—and that they may try to vote on it as soon as this week.

The new plan is—unsurprisingly, given the people involved—perhaps even more odious than the former. It fiddles (and effectively does away with) Obamacare’s extremely popular provision that prevents insurance companies from denying coverage to people with pre-existing conditions. Donald Trump, Mike Pence, and Ryan had all previously promised that their Obamacare repeal not do this.

Under the plan being floated by the Freedom Caucus and the White House, however, states could opt out of essential health benefits and community rating, which prevents insurance companies from charging different rates to people of the same age, which is what prevents insurance companies from screwing over people with pre-existing conditions. This would mean that in some states you could be charged substantial amounts of money by insurance companies for being sick.