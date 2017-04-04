The White House is predictably overplaying its hand on the “unmasking” story.

The administration is giddy at the reports that Susan Rice, who served as President Obama’s national security adviser, requested that names of Trump campaign officials caught up in surveillance be unmasked. (Currently, the names of Americans are concealed when the United States listens to the conversations of diplomats and other foreign officials, to protect their privacy.) On Tuesday, Trump tweeted out a Drudge Report link:

But there are a lot of unanswered questions about this story, and the answers may not be the ones that Trump wants. We don’t know why Susan Rice wanted the names of Trump team members unmasked, for instance. We also don’t know who she shared the information with, but this is probably classified information, and the leaking of it could be a scandal in and of itself.

The Trump White House is trying to make the case that it is the victim of a massive and unprecedented conspiracy—that the Obama White House ordered unmasking so it could damage Trump and his associates politically. But it is also possible that it was clear from surveillance transcripts that Trump officials were having conversations with Russian intelligence officials that were inappropriate or worse. If Rice was motivated by the discovery of inappropriate or illegal conversations between the Trump campaign and Russian officials, then the unmasking becomes yet another brick in the wall of a Russia investigation that is already obstructing the Trump administration from implementing its agenda.