Big Little Lies was ostensibly sold in its promos as a murder mystery. The finale delivered on this premise, though, as critics before me have noted, the crime was never the central point of the series. The point of the series is how women create community, how they can take their individual yearning and turn it collective, how utopias are born.

The story begins and ends at the fictional Otter Bay Elementary School. Here, a swirl of mothers of first graders get caught up in a tangled, rancorous mess. Jane Chapman (Shailene Woodley) is a young mom who is new to Monterey and who has arrived in town still tortured by the memory of being raped six years prior by a man she only hazily remembers. Jane has a sweet son, Ziggy, the product of this assault. In the first episode, tensions start to boil when Ziggy is accused during a school orientation of bullying Amabella, the bashful daughter of Renata Klein (Laura Dern), a high-powered Silicon Valley executive who feels judged by her fellow mothers for working a full schedule.

Jane finds allies in her defense against Renata’s crusade in two new friends, Madeline MacKenzie (Reese Witherspoon) and Celeste Wright (Nicole Kidman), two polished blondes who waft two distinct veneers of moneyed perfection. Madeline is the group ringleader, a perky, bossy control-freak (Witherspoon firing on her best grown-up Tracy Flick cylinders) whose taut need to micro-manage has led to a muddle of personal problems: Her teenage daughter moves out of the house to live full-time with Madeline’s ex-husband and his earthy, sexpot yoga-instructor wife Bonnie Carlson (Zoe Kravitz); Madeline carries on an ongoing affair with a local theater director, and she feels trapped in her bland, sexless marriage to a kindly web developer named Ed.

Celeste, played with fragile finesse by Kidman, lopes around in buttery cashmere and camel-colored sheath dresses, the most elegant gazelle in Monterey. She looks from the outside, like a poster for having it all: A dashing, much younger lawyer husband who cuts a sharp profile in slim suits, a set of towheaded twin boys. In fact, Celeste has the most traumatic private life of all—her husband, Perry, beats her mercilessly and threatens her verbally with humiliation and death. Much of the series is devoted to Celeste’s therapy sessions, in which Kidman does some of the most nuanced work of her career, showing a woman slowly awakening to her own abuse and her need to extricate herself and her children from the violence.

What we know about all of these woman at the beginning of the show, is that a) they are all gilded with privilege, with the exception of Jane, who lives in a one-bedroom house and is therefore seen as something of a dangerous charity case, and b) that someone has been killed at Otter Bay Trivia Night, and that somehow, one or all of these five women was involved. We know this because a Greek chorus of chattering locals act as Our Town-esque narrators throughout the show, passing snide judgment on the group of women and trying to intuit their hidden animosities. Of course, the locals can never know what the women learn, in the final moments of the series, when all truths are revealed and Perry winds up dead at the bottom of the school stairs. Everyone has gathered in the same place for Otter Bay’s Trivia Night fundraiser, where the dress code is Audrey Hepburn for the women, Elvis Presley for the men. That night, Perry has discovered that Celeste intends to leave him, and he is on the warpath.

She runs to an isolated landing at the school, fearing for her life. She is soon joined by Jane and Renata, who have reconciled after learning that it was one of Celeste’s sons, and not Ziggy, who was the bully (Perry’s cruelty has become infectious at home), and Madeline, who cannot face Ed after grappling with her own infidelity. As Perry lunges for Celeste, and the women struggle to beat him off, Bonnie, who has been watching the attack from afar, sprints across the pavement in her Eliza Doolittle outfit and pushes Perry to his death. She is an unlikely hero, given that she never really fit in with the rest of the mothers—her sensuality is seen as a threat; she is the only one who is not white—but it also makes a kind of sense. The outsider becomes the ultimate insider, the valiant one, the one who must now be protected by the coven at all costs.

Because the show begins and ends with a murder, many have tried to classify it as a California noir, or as a high-stakes Desperate Housewives. What I realized, however, watching the finale, is that HBO made another Western, albeit an inverted one. HBO desperately needed a hit to follow up the success of Game of Thrones, and in fact found two, back to back, in Westworld and Big Little Lies. Westworld is a more literal spin on the traditional shoot-em-up, in which cyborg cowboys and brothel madams become sentient and decide to rebel against their own subjugation. Big Little Lies features a different vision of the West, albeit no less riddled with outlaws who feel that they are given tacit permission by the wilderness to misbehave.

Vallée often shoots Perry as one would a black-hat in a classic Western; in dark light, shot a little from below. He skulks around, the bad apple who goes from town to town abusing women, smashing his fists into saloon doors. As in most Westerns, a community must band together to rid themselves of this villain, to chase the toxic element away. What surprised me about Big Little Lies, however, was that it was women who were doing the chasing, who decided to defend their positions on the land. It is so rare, in popular entertainment, that we see a group of women, especially wealthy mothers, working together in the service of a common goal rather than competing with one another for status. In the end, the five women choose to defend their mutual territory rather than tear each other apart. They win the West for themselves, and for the safety of their children.

The blue feeling at the edge of California can easily make people feel lonesome, and separate. It is isolating to want so much, to yearn for so much, and to never feel satisfied, even when cradled in such heartbreaking beauty. But what Big Little Lies reaffirms, is that in the West, when you walk up to the edge, it is important to look around and see the others who are standing out on the bluffs with you.

Everyone is inventing, making it up as they go along. From one angle, this can look like a collective lie, a mass delusion. But what I took away from the finale is that there are some lies that must be shared, some burdens that can only be relieved by a mutually-understanding community. This is why people continue to amble to the crests of California, in search of this dreamscape, of a utopian kinship. Sometimes it can take trauma to find it, sometimes it can even take living outside the law with a shared secret, but in the end, the place will open up for those who choose to conquer it together.