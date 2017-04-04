Trump on Syria gas attack: It’s Obama’s fault.

On Tuesday, scores of Syrian civilians—current estimates are as high as 58—died after helicopters dropped poison gas on civilian areas in Khan Sheikhoun, a rebel-held city in Idlib province. The White House blamed Bashar al-Assad and his backers in Moscow and Tehran—and Barack Obama.

“Today’s chemical attack in Syria against innocent people, including women and children, is reprehensible and cannot be ignored by the civilized world,” the president said in a statement. “These heinous actions by the Bashar al-Assad regime are a consequence of the past administration’s weakness and irresolution. President Obama said in 2012 that he would establish a ‘red line’ against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing. The United States stands with our allies across the globe to condemn this intolerable attack.”

At Tuesday’s press briefing, Sean Spicer also blamed Obama, saying: “President Obama said in 2012 he would establish a red line against the use of chemical weapons and then did nothing.”