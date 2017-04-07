Donald Trump has no strategy, no beliefs, and no principles.

The president’s surprise decision to bomb Syria, after months of declaring far and wide that he would do no such thing, is causing some whiplash. What could have motivated this abrupt change? At The Atlantic, Jeffrey Goldberg argues that Trump has driven a stake through the heart of Obama’s foreign policy playbook:

The events of the past week also prove that a core principle of the Obama Doctrine is dead. President Trump’s governing foreign policy doctrine is not easily discernible, of course. His recent statements about Syria—kaleidoscopic in their diversity—combined with his decision to order an attack, have half-convinced me that he is something wholly unique in the history of the presidency: an isolationist interventionist.

The core of Goldberg’s argument is correct. Like it or hate it, Obama’s foreign policy did reflect discernible principles and Trump’s approach seems uniquely scatterbrained in contrast. But the term “isolationist interventionist” still implies that Trump’s actions are informed by specific political philosophies, and there’s no evidence this is true. Trump doesn’t think in terms like “isolationism v. interventionism.”

Nor is it likely that he had “a change of heart,” as Chris Cillizza suggests at CNN:

