The United video is just the latest proof that airline monopolization is bad.

It has not been a very good month for United Airlines. Two weeks ago, citing an obscure dress code rule, the airline removed a 10-year-old girl from a flight for wearing leggings. United got hammered for it online. (The only dress code for flying, in my opinion, should be “keep your goddamn shoes on.”)

The passengers this morning were United pass riders who were not in compliance with our dress code policy for company benefit travel. — United (@united) March 26, 2017

And on Monday—following a weekend in which its rival Delta was the airline baddie of the moment for canceling hundreds of flights—United went viral again, thanks to a horrifying video of a man being dragged off a plane by police.

@United overbook #flight3411 and decided to force random passengers off the plane. Here's how they did it: pic.twitter.com/QfefM8X2cW — Jayse D. Anspach (@JayseDavid) April 10, 2017

The passenger in question is reportedly a doctor who did not want to leave the plane because he had patients to see the following day. The man and his wife were randomly selected by United to be kicked off, after the airline overbooked the flight and no one volunteered to disembark.