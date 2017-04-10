Martin O’Malley thinks Martin Would Have Won the election.

Bernie Would Have Won is both an argument and a joke amongst Bernie Sanders supporters. Martin Would Have Won, in contrast, is a sentiment that did not exist until Martin O’Malley, the Ann from Arrested Development of 2016 Democratic presidential candidates, said it today, on the political podcast DC/BS.

When asked whether Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, or Martin O’Malley would have beaten Donald Trump if they had clinched the nomination, O’Malley said, “I think I would have won,” as his face did an upside-down smiley emoji.

Ahh, Martin. This is the same man who had zero to one supporters show up at some primary caucuses.