Martin O’Malley thinks Martin Would Have Won the election.

Bernie Would Have Won is both an argument and a joke amongst Bernie Sanders supporters. Martin Would Have Won, in contrast, is a sentiment that did not exist until Martin O’Malley, the Ann from Arrested Development of 2016 Democratic presidential candidates, said it today, on the political podcast DC/BS.
When asked whether Joe Biden, Bernie Sanders, or Martin O’Malley would have beaten Donald Trump if they had clinched the nomination, O’Malley said, “I think I would have won,” as his face did an upside-down smiley emoji.
Ahh, Martin. This is the same man who had zero to one supporters show up at some primary caucuses.
Martin’s campaign also literally had to ask for pens.
And don’t forget, Martin constantly had to remind everyone what his name was. But yeah, he would have won!