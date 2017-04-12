Repealing Obamacare is Trump’s Groundhog Day.

President Donald Trump told Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo in a new interview that the Republican crusade against the Affordable Care Act continues unabated:

I think we’re doing very well on health care. It’s been very much misreported that we failed with health care. We haven’t failed, we’re negotiating and we continue to negotiate and we will save perhaps $900 billion.

Trump said he’d eventually move on to tax reform and infrastructure, but added, “I have to do health care first. I want to do it first to really do it right.”

The GOP’s inability to find consensus on the American Health Care Act last month—after seven years with repealing the Obamacare as their party’s top priority—was a stunning defeat for Trump and Republican lawmakers. To make matters worse, Trump responded to divisions within the Republican caucus by attacking the hardline Freedom Caucus, which he blamed for the unpopular bill’s defeat.