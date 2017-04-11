Andrew Cuomo’s free college tuition plan comes with some serious caveats.

As part of the budget package passed on Sunday by state lawmakers and backed by Cuomo, New York became the first state in the country to make public universities tuition-free for students whose families make under $100,000 per year. By 2018, the cap will be raised to $110,000, then $125,000 in 2019.

This is good news. But the details of the legislation have raised concerns from those who advocate for affordable education. NPR referred to these criticisms as “nitpicking,” while other outlets have focused on the “catch” that students live and work in the New York for a period of years after graduating to ensure that they’re contributing to the state economy. If they leave before the allotted time, say, to pursue a job in Connecticut or New Jersey, the Excelsior Scholarship grant will be converted into a loan, which they will be required to repay.

As Center for an Urban Future director Jonathan Bowles astutely summarized to Gothamist: “In a lot of upstate cities, there aren’t as many opportunities. And if someone is growing up in Buffalo—maybe they’re the first in their family to get a degree—why shouldn’t they consider a job offer in L.A. or Chicago?”