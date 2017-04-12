The good news for Republicans is that they won the Kansas special election. The bad news is everything else.

Republican Ron Estes, the Republican candidate for CIA Director Mike Pompeo’s vacated Kansas House seat, survived a challenge by Democrat James Thompson. Despite taking place in a very red district—Pompeo had won by 31 points in 2014—the race was surprisingly tight and was framed as the first real test of post-Trump party strength for both Republicans, who ended up throwing a ton of resources into the race, and Democrats, who didn’t. Still, Estes only won by 7 points, a remarkable 24-point swing in two years.

There are many provisos to this result, the most important being that it took place in Kansas. Its governor is the insanely unpopular Republican Sam Brownback, whose Ayn Rand-ian political experiment has transformed his state into a Rennaissance painting of hell. This election was as much a referendum on Brownback as it was on Trump. And Estes himself was a replacement-level Republican candidate at best—Republicans will have more interesting and inspiring candidates on their slate in 2018.

Republicans will try to spin this as proof that things are not as bad as they seem. Here’s Trump himself floating the narrative that the Trumpian Republican Party is as strong as ever: