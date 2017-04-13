Donald Trump just set the stage for an assault on Planned Parenthood.

The president has signed a bill that opens the door to defunding the organization, The Hill reports. He has repealed an Obama-era measure that prohibited states from passing politically motivated bills to defund medical providers.

Anti-abortion activists are already praising the order. Via The Hill, a statement from Marjorie Dannenfelser, head of Susan B. Anthony List:

“Prioritizing funding away from Planned Parenthood to comprehensive health care alternatives is a winning issue,” Dannenfelser said in a statement. “We expect to see Congress continue its efforts to redirect additional taxpayer funding away from Planned Parenthood through pro-life health care reform after the spring recess.”

This is partially thanks to the work of Mike Pence, who broke a tie in the Senate to pass the bill in question. He has reason to know better: Indiana suffered an HIV outbreak after it defunded Planned Parenthood, which provides a host of necessary medical services. But the Trump administration never lets facts interfere with its policymaking. And legally, they occupy an excellent position.