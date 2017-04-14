Trump’s budding North Korea strategy is scary as hell.

Ever since the media lavished praise on the president for lobbing 59 Tomahawk missiles into Syria last week, the administration has apparently decided that war is the key to respectability, if not outright popularity. On Thursday, it dropped a $16 million “mother of all bombs”—reportedly the largest non-nuclear bomb in the United States’s arsenal—on an alleged ISIS hideout in Afghanistan’s Nangarhar province, which borders Pakistan. Thirty-six ISIS fighters were reportedly killed in the blast.

Oddly, neither Donald Trump nor Sean Spicer would take credit for the attack, perhaps because a casualty report was not available until Friday morning. But by Thursday evening the administration had already set its sights on its next target: North Korea. NBC News reported, “The U.S. is prepared to launch a preemptive strike with conventional weapons against North Korea should officials become convinced that North Korea is about to follow through with a nuclear weapons test.”

There was an enormous amount of confusion about this report, which received a lot of pushback. Intelligence officials were able to stem some of the panic that followed this story, which is far from conclusive. But other stories said the U.S. is exploring a “retaliatory” attack on North Korea, suggesting that the administration is mapping out aggressive responses to another nuclear test by North Korea.